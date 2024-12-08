Poll: Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?

It’s time to dig into the classic debate – is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? Take our poll!

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? This is an age-old debate a lot of film fans have surprisingly strong feelings about. When it came out in the summer of 1988, Die Hard wasn’t originally intended as a Christmas movie, despite the fact that it takes place on Christmas Eve, but in the 21st century, the movie steadily became a yuletide favourite. Even if it wasn’t intended as a Christmas movie, it can’t be denied that Bruce Willis’s John McClane has become a Christmas icon, and that thematically (a man reunites with his family on Christmas Eve) it’s not all that different from other holiday classics. In my opinion, time has made it a Christmas movie, but the time has come for our readers to make the call themselves. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Take the poll below and let us know why (or why not) in the comments!

Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
Vote

