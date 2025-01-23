Poultrygeist 2: The Henpire Strikes Back in the works at Troma

Troma is heading into production on Poultrygeist 2: The Henpire Strikes Back, written and directed by Mercedes the Muse

Nearly twenty years have gone by since Troma brought the world the horror comedy musical called Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead – and now, a sequel is finally heading into production! Our friends at Bloody Disgusting were able to learn that Poultrygeist 2: The Henpire Strikes Back is in the works, with Mercedes the Muse writing and directing.

Mercedes the Muse previously directed Honor Killing, Evul Twinz, Gruesome Twosome, Divide & Conquer, and Gasmask Girl, and contributed to Dark Mixtape and Gorenography. She was also at the helm of the upcoming film Rise of the Super Tromettes.

Directed by Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment, from a script he wrote with Gabriel Friedman and Dan Bova, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead had the following synopsis: When a fast food chicken restaurant is built on the site of an ancient Native American burial ground, the displaced spirits unite with the ghosts of exterminated chickens and transform into Native American chicken zombies seeking revenge! While the story plays out, “the characters randomly break in to songs about everything from college sexual experimentation to the fast food industry. Hell, even the main chicken zombie gets to belt out a tune about why he’s turning his victims in to the new white meat.”

Details on the plot of Poultrygeist 2: The Henpire Strikes Back have not yet been revealed, but Troma does promise that it will deliver “ more guts, more blood, and more poultry. “

Kaufman is producing the film with Andrew L. Miller and Troma co-founder Michael Herz.

Thirteen years ago, Troma announced that their films Class of Nuke ‘Em High and Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead were both up for the mainstream, big budget remake treatment… but those negotiations don’t appear to have gone anywhere. We never got remakes of those movies, but a remake of the Troma classic The Toxic Avenger recently secured a distribution deal with Cineverse and will be receiving an unrated theatrical release later this year.

Are you a fan of Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead, and are you glad to hear that Troma is working on Poultrygeist 2: The Henpire Strikes Back? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.