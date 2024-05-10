Press Your Luck: Get a first look at Paul Walter Hauser in the film about the game show cheating scandal

For those who remember, the game show Press Your Luck relied a lot on good timing. In a very roulette-like manner, contestants would watch squares on a board randomly be highlighted until they prompt it to stop in order to get the prize it halted on. An amazing episode in 1984 would have a contestant endlessly receiving good luck as he won big money every time he called, “Stop!” His fortune would be called into question as he would get accused of cheating on the show. Deadline has now shared the first look at Press Your Luck — a movie that will depict the events of that episode and all the controversy surrounding it, starring Paul Walter Hauser as the fateful contestant.

The synopsis, according to Deadline, reads,

“Set in 1984, the film follows Ohio resident Michael Larson, who steps on to the set of game show Press Your Luck harboring a secret: the key to endless amounts of money. But his winning streak gets threatened when the executives in the control room start to uncover his real motivations.”

Hauser leads the cast as Larson and he will be joined by an ensemble that features Walton Goggins (Fallout, The Hateful Eight), David Strathairn (Nomadland, Good Night and Good Luck), Emmy-nominated Maisie Williams (The New Look, Game of Thrones), Haley Bennett (Swallow, The Magnificent Seven), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4, Invasion), David Rysdahl (Fargo, Oppenheimer), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, Dukes of Hazzard), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker, Chicago P.D.), Patti Harrison (Theater Camp, Together Together) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones, Black Panther).