Press Your Luck: Get a first look at Paul Walter Hauser in the film about the game show cheating scandal

The film about one of the most notorious game show scandals where a contestant experienced endless good luck is now in post-production.

For those who remember, the game show Press Your Luck relied a lot on good timing. In a very roulette-like manner, contestants would watch squares on a board randomly be highlighted until they prompt it to stop in order to get the prize it halted on. An amazing episode in 1984 would have a contestant endlessly receiving good luck as he won big money every time he called, “Stop!” His fortune would be called into question as he would get accused of cheating on the show. Deadline has now shared the first look at Press Your Luck — a movie that will depict the events of that episode and all the controversy surrounding it, starring Paul Walter Hauser as the fateful contestant.

The synopsis, according to Deadline, reads,
“Set in 1984, the film follows Ohio resident Michael Larson, who steps on to the set of game show Press Your Luck harboring a secret: the key to endless amounts of money. But his winning streak gets threatened when the executives in the control room start to uncover his real motivations.”

Hauser leads the cast as Larson and he will be joined by an ensemble that features Walton Goggins (FalloutThe Hateful Eight), David Strathairn (Nomadland, Good Night and Good Luck), Emmy-nominated Maisie Williams (The New LookGame of Thrones), Haley Bennett (Swallow, The Magnificent Seven), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4, Invasion), David Rysdahl (FargoOppenheimer), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, Dukes of Hazzard), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt LockerChicago P.D.), Patti Harrison (Theater Camp, Together Together) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones, Black Panther). 

Maggie Briggs, known for Joyland, penned the screenplay and Samir Oliveros is on board as the director. Oliveros’ company, Plenty Good (Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint) is producing the film, and the co-producer is Fabula (El Conde). The film is currently in post-production. Protagonist Pictures will be handling international sales and CAA Media Finance represents the North American rights. Protagonist Pictures’ CEO, Dave Bishop, comments, “Samir has crafted a unique and stylish telling of the incredible true story of a down on his luck everyman gaming the system. We couldn’t be happier to be working with the very talented Samir and our friends at Fabula and Plenty Good.” 

