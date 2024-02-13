Road House remake character posters reveal Post Malone is in the cast

Although director Doug Liman strongly believed that his remake of the 1989 action classic Road House (watch it HERE) deserved a theatrical run, the film is set to be a streaming only release and will be available to watch on Prime Video as of March 21st in more than 240 territories worldwide. With that date just one month away, a batch of character posters have arrived online – and revealed by this batch of posters is the fact that rapper Post Malone makes his acting debut in the film! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Liman from a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry (who share story credit with original Road House writer David Lee Henry), the new Road House has the following synopsis: In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Darren Barnet, and aforementioned Post Malone, a.k.a. Austin Post, who plays a character named Carter. The character posters offer a look at all of those actors in their roles.

MGM has been hoping to get a Road House remake since 2013, and over the years the project passed through the hands of multiple writers and directors, including Rob Cohen and Nick Cassavetes. At one point, Ronda Rousey had been cast in the lead role. But it didn’t happen until MGM chose to bring it to life with the team of Liman and Gyllenhaal. It seems to have been worth the wait, as Road House reportedly scored higher with test audiences than any movie in Liman’s career, even more than past hits like Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity.

This version of Road House has been Rated R for violence throughout, pervasive language, and some nudity.

Will you be watching the Road House remake once it starts streaming on Prime Video? Take a look at the character posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.