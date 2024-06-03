Robert Downey Jr. is “surprisingly open-minded” when it comes to returning as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. says he is “surprisingly open-minded” when it comes to return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By
Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. set the tone for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, but after more than a decade, the actor bid farewell to the role in Avengers: Endgame. While it may seem like Downey Jr. has moved on from Marvel, he has been more vocal about his willingness to return over the last year.

While speaking with Jodie Foster for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Downey Jr. said he was “surprisingly open-minded” to returning as Tony Stark. “It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am,” he said. “I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea. Between ‘Nyad’ and [‘Night Country’] and, for me, ‘Oppenheimer’ and then ‘Sympathizer,’ it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: ‘Do we still look kind of OK?’ I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’

Related
Sweet Tooth: The final season’s trailer will find a way to end “The Sick”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said that they would not undo Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige said. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.” There are still plenty of ways for Robert Downey Jr. to return without undoing Stark’s death, including flashbacks, time travel, or even a Multiverse variant, but should it happen?

The MCU franchise has hit a rough patch since Avengers: Endgame, which has even forced the studio to take a breath and do a little creative retooling on their upcoming slate. Bringing back Tony Stark must feel like a good way to generate some interest, but the franchise should really be able to survive without him at this point. That said, there have been rumblings that Downey Jr. could return as a villainous Iron Man variant in Avengers: Secret Wars, and I must admit that has piqued my curiosity.

Downey Jr. was most recently seen playing multiple roles in The Sympathizer, an HBO miniseries based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man (in any form), or should his character be left alone?

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster thinks Killers of the Flower Moon should have been an eight-hour miniseries
Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr. is “surprisingly open-minded” when it comes to returning as Iron Man
Bill & Ted, 4K Trilogy
The Bill & Ted Trilogy will be released in a most excellent 4K box set by Shout Factory
Directed by and starring Dev Patel, the Jordan Peele production Monkey Man begins streaming on Peacock next week
Monkey Man: Dev Patel action film starts streaming on Peacock next week
View All

About the Author

9806 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Robert Downey Jr. News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles