Roger Is a Serial Killer: Sara Paxton, Barbara Crampton star in horror comedy short

The holidays have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue watching holiday-themed entertainment. For example, filmmaker Don Swaynos, whose credits include Don’t Ever Change and the upcoming Professional Texan, released a horror comedy short film called Roger Is a Serial Killer over the holidays, and it’s still just as entertaining to watch in January as it was in December. You can see for yourself by checking out the embed above, where you can watch the 8 minute short in its entirety.

Sara Paxton (Shark Night), Mark Reeb (The Overbrook Brothers), Chris Doubek (Bacurau), Mical Trejo (Saturday Morning Mystery), and genre icon Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, You’re Next, etc.) star in Roger Is a Serial Killer, which has the following synopsis: A podcaster implicates her stepfather in a series of unsolved murders, which makes for a compelling show but an awkward family reunion.

Thomas Fernandes and Christopher Shea produced the short, with Amanda Fox and Mark Reeb serving as executive producers. Sadly, Reed is no longer with us. He passed away at the age of 47 in August of 2023.

Don Swaynos told Fangoria, “ Seeing family for the holidays can be awkward, especially in the wake of the election, so I hope Roger Is a Serial Killer can serve as a distraction. Even if you don’t get along with your family, at least you didn’t make a podcast accusing them of serial murder. ” Well, it’s not serving as a distraction from holiday get-togethers at this point, but it can still serve as a quick distraction from a hectic day. And watching a Barbara Crampton horror project can always brighten up your day. Swaynos also gave a shout-out to the producers, cinematographer Ellie Ann Fenton, art director Sam Robinson, composer Curtis Heath, everyone at TBD Post, and the entire crew. He added, “ I still can’t believe how amazing our cast was; they’re still making me laugh. I hope you enjoy it. “

