Roger Is a Serial Killer: Sara Paxton, Barbara Crampton star in horror comedy short

The horror comedy short Roger Is a Serial Killer stars Sara Paxton and Barbara Crampton – and you can watch it right here!

By

The holidays have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue watching holiday-themed entertainment. For example, filmmaker Don Swaynos, whose credits include Don’t Ever Change and the upcoming Professional Texan, released a horror comedy short film called Roger Is a Serial Killer over the holidays, and it’s still just as entertaining to watch in January as it was in December. You can see for yourself by checking out the embed above, where you can watch the 8 minute short in its entirety.

Sara Paxton (Shark Night), Mark Reeb (The Overbrook Brothers), Chris Doubek (Bacurau), Mical Trejo (Saturday Morning Mystery), and genre icon Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, You’re Next, etc.) star in Roger Is a Serial Killer, which has the following synopsis: A podcaster implicates her stepfather in a series of unsolved murders, which makes for a compelling show but an awkward family reunion.

Thomas Fernandes and Christopher Shea produced the short, with Amanda Fox and Mark Reeb serving as executive producers. Sadly, Reed is no longer with us. He passed away at the age of 47 in August of 2023.

Don Swaynos told Fangoria, “Seeing family for the holidays can be awkward, especially in the wake of the election, so I hope Roger Is a Serial Killer can serve as a distraction. Even if you don’t get along with your family, at least you didn’t make a podcast accusing them of serial murder.” Well, it’s not serving as a distraction from holiday get-togethers at this point, but it can still serve as a quick distraction from a hectic day. And watching a Barbara Crampton horror project can always brighten up your day. Swaynos also gave a shout-out to the producers, cinematographer Ellie Ann Fenton, art director Sam Robinson, composer Curtis Heath, everyone at TBD Post, and the entire crew. He added, “I still can’t believe how amazing our cast was; they’re still making me laugh. I hope you enjoy it.

What did you think of the short horror comedy Roger Is a Serial Killer? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A new trailer for the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is coming on Wednesday - but first, here's the MPA report on the trailer
The Monkey: Stephen King adaptation shares a ratings board report on the trailer that’s coming on Wednesday
The horror comedy short Roger Is a Serial Killer stars Sara Paxton and Barbara Crampton - and you can watch it right here!
Roger Is a Serial Killer: Sara Paxton, Barbara Crampton star in horror comedy short
Director Steven C. Miller's horror film Werewolves, starring Frank Grillo, will be getting a Blu-ray release in February
Werewolves: Frank Grillo, Steven C. Miller horror film is coming to Blu-ray in February
The short Wait for It, set in the world of Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, is available for rent on the Gathr streaming service
Wait for It: short film set in the world of Leslie Vernon is now streaming
View All

About the Author

16578 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Barbara Crampton News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles