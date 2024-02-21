Russell Crowe broke both legs during Robin Hood stunt but didn’t find out until a decade later

Russell Crowe broke both of his legs during a stunt for Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, but didn’t find out until a decade later.

By
Robin Hood, Russell Crowe, broken legs

I’ve never broken a bone in my life. That said, it always struck me as something you would know when it happened, but apparently not. Russell Crowe revealed to People that he actually broke both his legs during a stunt on the set of Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, but didn’t discover the extent of his injuries until a decade later.

I jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground,” Crowe said. “We should have prepped the ground and buried a pad but we were in a rush to get the shot done in the fading light.” As he jumped, Crowe said that he knew it was going to hurt before he landed heel-first on the ground below. “It was like an electric shock bursting up through my body,” he said. “We were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge.

Related
Land of Bad Review

Despite the pain, Russell Crowe didn’t tell anyone and just kept working on Robin Hood. It wasn’t until he began having some strange pains in his legs a decade later that he realized what had happened. After getting an MRI and X-rays, the doctor asked him when he had broken his legs. “Apparently he could see the remnants of fractures in both shin bones,” Crowe said. “To jog my memory he said, ‘Would have been maybe 10 years ago?’” Crowe added, “Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs. All for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves.

Russell Crowe can currently be seen starring alongside Liam Hemsworth in Land of Bad. When an Army ODA team is ambushed, their only hope lies with an Air Force JTAC (Hemsworth) and a drone pilot (Crowe) to guide them through a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. You can check out a review from our own Tyler Nichols right here, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Crowe seems to be the only highlight of the movie.

Source: People
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Robin Hood, Russell Crowe, broken legs
Russell Crowe broke both legs during Robin Hood stunt but didn’t find out until a decade later
Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World
Gareth Edwards set to direct new Jurassic World movie
Tony Ganios, dead, Porky's
Tony Ganios, star of Porky’s and The Wanderers, is dead at 64
Martin Scorsese, Jesus Christ movie
Martin Scorsese gives update on Jesus Christ movie: “I want to make something unique & different”
View All

About the Author

9499 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Russell Crowe News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles