Simon West hopes to reteam with Jason Statham someday

For a few years last decade, Simon West and Jason Statham seemed like a fitting pair, giving us The Mechanic, The Expendables 2 and Wild Card. Then it kind of just went away. Now, West says he is ready to get behind the camera once again for another Statham actioner.

It’s not as if Simon West and Jason Statham had a falling out, but rather the opportunity to reteam just hasn’t come up. But that’s not for a lack of consideration, as West does tend to picture Statham in certain roles. “Yeah, yeah. I mean, I’ve done three movies with Jason, and we always enjoy working with each other. And I think, you know, we’re both proud of the films we did together. So every now and again, you know, there’ll be something that comes up and I think, ‘Oh, Jason might like this.’”

With that, Simon West remains hopeful that he’ll work with Jason Statham again. “And if, if you know he’s available or is interested, he hasn’t done something like it, we would definitely talk about it. So I’m sure we’ll do something in the future together, because we really enjoy working together. It’s just got to be the right thing for both of us, that we both want to do something different and not the same, as you know either of us have done or either of us have done together. We always want to do something a little bit different. So it’s finding that magic project really.” So what could that project be? Whatever it is, you can probably picture the poster already…

In the decade since Simon West and Jason Statham worked together (West was replaced on The Mechanic’s sequel by Dennis Gansel), the director has had more duds and flops than you’d think he could afford (two have a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and his latest, Bride Hard, looks to be one of his worst movies to date). So a return to Statham territory might be just what he needs. Statham, meanwhile, keeps on doing Statham, which is just what we want from him.

Do you want to see Simon West and Jason Statham team up again? Would The Mechanic 3 be the ideal project?