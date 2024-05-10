Sophie Turner is set to star in a new Amazon Prime Video heist series titled Haven

Sophie Turner has been announced to be in quite a bit of projects recently. She will be heading up the cast for this crime series.

Prime Video will be working with the UK production company Drama Republic on a new heist series. Drama Republic was also recently behind the 2024 romantic drama series One Day, which can be seen on Netflix. According to Deadline, the company will partner with Amazon on the heist series that currently has the working title Haven. An ensemble cast has been assembled for the team and the show will be headed up by Game of Thrones and X-Men series star Sophie Turner. Joining Turner will be Archie Madekwe, who had broken out in the dark comedy Saltburn, as well as Bodies cast member Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

The synopsis plot synopsis from Deadline states that “Turner will play Zara, an office worker at pension fund investment company Lochmill Capital. Zara has her day upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in demanding she helps them steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions. Madekwe features as Zara’s best friend Luke, while Fortune-Lloyd will play DCI Rhys, a detective with a recently relapsed gambling problem who must keep his own money troubles at bay as he examines the Lochmill Capital crime.”

The project is written by S.A. Nikias, who is making his television writing debut. However, Nikias is no newcomer. He has written a series of crime novels in the past titled City Blues Quartet. Although he would be credited under the pseudonym of Ray Celestin. Sam Miller, the director of I May Destroy You, will be on board to helm the first three episodes of Haven. Miller is also serving as executive producer in addition to directing. Amazon MGM Studios is producing the show alongside Drama Republic. Vernon Sanders, who is the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, professed that Haven is a “uniquely thrilling ride” and will provide a “gripping, addictive, entertaining” story for Prime Video subscribers.