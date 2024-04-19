Disney’s Space Mountain movie is still happening as Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec have been tapped to pen the script

In case you’ve forgotten (I certainly did), Disney has been developing a Space Mountain movie based on the popular theme park attraction. It’s been a while since we last heard about the project, but THR reports that the studio has tapped Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec to pen the script.

Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec are best known for writing Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but from what I understand, the Space Mountain ride doesn’t really have any memorable scenes or characters like those found in Pirates of the Caribbean, so the project could really go in any direction.

The Space Mountain movie was first announced close to four years ago, with Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) set to write and produce. Although Harold will be passing scripting duties to Appelbaum and Nemec, he’s still attached as a producer alongside Tory Tunnell of Safehouse and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

The first Space Mountain attraction was introduced in Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in 1975 and was followed by another at California’s Disneyland in 1977. More Space Mountain installations popped up in Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. The attraction is periodically rethemed as Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain.