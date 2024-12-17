Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ensnares franchise vets Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson as threequel directors

The final film in Sony Animation‘s Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is swinging into production. Franchise vets Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will direct the highly anticipated threequel, striving for perfection after the first two films helped Spider-Verse become one of the most sought-after animated franchises ever.

“We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting,” said Persichetti and Thompson. “The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring. We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!”

Persichetti and Thompson have been swinging alongside Miles Morales since the start of the character’s animated odyssey into the Multiverse. They jointly served as contributing directors for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and executive produced the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. They contributed to the franchise’s eye-popping, industry-changing visuals and were a part of the directing team for Across the Spider-Verse with Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad return as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers, with Jinko Gotoh producing. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producers, and Jessica Berri is a co-producer. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller wrote the script alongside David Callaham, together performing the task of webbing up all the loose ends to one of animation’s most robust, multi-verse-spanning plots.

“Bob and Justin’s fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles’ journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure,” said Lord and Miller. “There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin. We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story.”

Plot details for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse remain a mystery, but you can bet I’ll pay close attention to this one. It isn’t easy to choose, but I’ve said out loud that Sony Animation’s Spider-Verse franchise is my favorite animated anything of all time. That’s a bold statement, I agree. But I can’t think of anything that’s helped change the game for the animated medium than the Spider-Verse films, visually speaking. The impact and success of the first two films have forced studios to rethink how they present animated features. Dreamworks Animation’s The Wild Robot and Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are just two examples.

