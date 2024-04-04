Two warriors walk a dark and destructive path in the trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee walk different dark paths for a new animated series in Lucasfilms’ Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer.

Wait, what month is this? Well before May 4 spoils Star Wars fans with news, trailers, and teases for exciting things coming to a galaxy far, far away, Disney+ is here to share the debut trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a six-episode follow-up to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi—all six episodes of the upcoming series premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2024.

According to Lucasfilms’ official press release, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire “is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.”

The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

In today’s Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer, Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee encounter corruption and strife while navigating the Empire, a faction built on pain and suffering. While on separate journeys, they meet new and old characters who change their fates forever. The trailer includes scenes of Jedi violence, betrayal, and a side of the Force darker than you’d expected.

In addition to the Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer, Disney+, and Lucasfilm debuted images and key art for the upcoming series, featuring the show’s main character and signature Star Wars drama.

What do you think about the Star Wars: Tales of the Empire trailer? Are you a fan of the original series? Is there another era of the Star Wars universe where you’d like to get the animation treatment? Let us know in the comments section below.