The Acolyte: New photos of Dafne Keen’s Jedi Padawan from upcoming Star Wars series

Star Wars: The Acolyte will take audiences back to the High Republic era of the franchise, a period in which the Jedi were at their height. Naturally, we will meet plenty of Jedi in the upcoming series, including Jecki Lon, a Padawan played by Logan star Dafne Keen.

Jecki Lon is the Padawan to Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), and Dafne Keen spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her character. “ Well, I’m very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long, ” Keen said. “ And I’m very happy that I get to say that she’s an alien and that she’s a Padawan and that she’s a Jedi. She’s a mixed species — part Theelin, part human. She’s very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber. I really love her. She’s a great character and was really fun to play. I’m very excited that the trailer came out. I was buzzing for days. “

Keen also explained Lon’s relationship with her Master. “ I’d say she is a very dedicated Padawan. She’s definitely in awe of him in a very kind of sweet way, ” she said. “ She thinks the absolute world of him in a way that I think they have a very sweet relationship, but she’s much more aware of the authority difference than, for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin. She’s very much like, ‘No, he’s the master and I’m the Padawan and he’s perfect. And everything he says, I have to follow to the T.’ ” Entertainment Weekly also dropped a few new photos from The Acolyte featuring Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon.

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).