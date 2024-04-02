The Acolyte: New photos of Dafne Keen’s Jedi Padawan from upcoming Star Wars series

Star Wars: The Acolyte will take audiences back to the High Republic era of the franchise, a period in which the Jedi were at their height. Naturally, we will meet plenty of Jedi in the upcoming series, including Jecki Lon, a Padawan played by Logan star Dafne Keen.
Jecki Lon is the Padawan to Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), and Dafne Keen spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her character. “Well, I’m very excited that we know her name now, because it was secret for so long,” Keen said. “And I’m very happy that I get to say that she’s an alien and that she’s a Padawan and that she’s a Jedi. She’s a mixed species — part Theelin, part human. She’s very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber. I really love her. She’s a great character and was really fun to play. I’m very excited that the trailer came out. I was buzzing for days.“
Keen also explained Lon’s relationship with her Master. “I’d say she is a very dedicated Padawan. She’s definitely in awe of him in a very kind of sweet way,” she said. “She thinks the absolute world of him in a way that I think they have a very sweet relationship, but she’s much more aware of the authority difference than, for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin. She’s very much like, ‘No, he’s the master and I’m the Padawan and he’s perfect. And everything he says, I have to follow to the T.’” Entertainment Weekly also dropped a few new photos from The Acolyte featuring Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon.
Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).
The Acolyte logline reads: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.” The series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4th
