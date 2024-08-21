Stream: Tim Curry has a role in new horror film from the Terrifier team

Tim Curry returns with an on-screen acting role for only the second time since his 2012 stroke in the horror film Stream

By

Tim Curry is back! The legendary actor hasn’t done much on-screen acting since his stroke in 2012, with his most recent screen appearances coming in the 2010 John Landis film Burke and Hare (pictured above), the 2012 comedy What About Dick?, and (his only on-screen role since the stroke, up until now) the TV presentation The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again in 2016. But today, Curry has returned to the big screen in the horror film Stream!

Terrifier cast member Michael Leavy has directed Stream – and not only has he brought Terrifier and Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone on board to handle the special effects, but he also packed the cast with genre icons. Here’s a sample of the Stream cast list, in addition to Curry: Tony Todd (the original Candyman himself), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s It), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), Jadon Cal (Megaboa), and Linden Porco (Leprechaun Returns). Iconic Events Releasing has given the film a theatrical release in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico starting today, August 21st.

Leavy directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Leavy, Steven Della Salla, and Robert Privitera. Here’s the synopsis: When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.

According to IMDb page for Stream, the Keenan family consists of characters played by Charles Edwin Powell, Danielle Harris, Sydney Malakeh, and Wesley Holloway.

Leavy revealed Curry’s involvement to Variety and provided the following statement: “This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long. We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of Stream! He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me. We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. Stream is here to entertain!

Are you glad to hear that Tim Curry has a role in Stream? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

