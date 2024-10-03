Strobe: Suzanna Son, Chace Crawford, Laura Harrier star in EDM thriller

Production has wrapped on writer/director Taylor Cohen’s Strobe , a thriller that The Hollywood Reporter describes as being “EDM-focused.” (EDM being electronic dance music, or club music.) Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Chace Crawford (The Boys), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi), Steve Howey (True Lies), Bella Murphy (Coming 2 America), Anthony C Garcia (A Holiday Chance), and musician Matt Champion star in the film, which is coming our way from Happy Place and Super Frog.

Strobe sees Son taking on the role of a high school senior who embarks on an obsessive quest to track down a mysterious EDM artist .

Tara Razavi, Nate Matteson, and Hiro Murai are producing the film. Happy Place provided the financing, alongside executive producer Clayton Moore. Happy Place founder Razavi provided the following statement: “ We’re incredibly excited to bring Strobe to life as Taylor Cohen’s first feature film. Suzanna Son was a perfect creative fit, and we are so lucky to have her in the leading role. Taylor has been a key collaborator in our short-form projects for years, and his ability to craft visually stunning and emotionally resonant stories has always stood out. Now he’s bringing that same innovative energy and style to Strobe which, paired with Suzanna’s and the cast’s remarkable performances, will deliver a truly captivating cinematic experience. “

While this is being called Cohen’s first feature, his IMDb page indicates that he previously directed a 90 minute horror film called Acid Girls back in 2014. That doesn’t seem to have received much of a release, if any. He has also directed music videos for the likes of Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Conan Gray. Strobe also happens to be the first film for the Happy Place production company.

I’m not familiar with EDM or with Cohen’s music video work, but this movie has a solid cast, so I’m interested in seeing how Strobe is going to turn out. What sort of thrilling situations are going to come out of this high school senior’s quest to track down the EDM artist? We’ll have to wait and see.

Does Strobe sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this “EDM-focused thriller” by leaving a comment below.