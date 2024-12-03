Surface season 2: AppleTV+ sets a February premiere date for Gugu Mbatha-Raw thriller

Our own reviewer Alex Maidy wasn’t very impressed by the Apple TV+ thriller series Surface – you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK – but Apple TV+ went ahead and ordered a second season of the show… and now Deadline has revealed that Surface season 2 has been given a premiere date of Friday, February 21st. The new season will consist of eight episodes, released on a weekly basis through April 11th. A batch of first look images have also been unveiled. One can be seen at the top of this article, and there are two more at the bottom.

Surface season 2 will see Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who is also an executive producer on the series, reprising the role of Sophie, a woman who has extreme memory loss after a traumatic head injury. In the first season, set in San Francisco, Sophie seeks to rediscover herself, unearthing sins ranging from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity. For its second season, the show will be moving to London, where Sophie will find out where she really came from and what made her into the flawed person she is. The mess she left behind in San Francisco, however, will catch up with her.

Mbatha-Raw is joined in the cast by fellow returning stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady, with new additions including Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Gavin Drea (Daisy Jones & The Six), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Nina Sosanya (Last Tango in Halifax), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), and Freida Pinto (Rise of the Planet of the Apes). We know that Pinto plays Grace, the fiancé of Dunster’s character Quinn. “ Quinn is the troubled scion of the infamous Huntley family. As the soon-to-be newest member of the Huntley family, Grace is said to be conflicted about what she’s really signing up for, and forms a special bond with Sophie. “

Mbatha-Raw provided the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “ I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season 2. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London. “

Surface was created by Veronica West, who also co-executive produced the Dexter revival. West had this to say about the show’s renewal: “ This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world — I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season 2. It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey. “

West and Mbatha-Raw executive produce the series alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Are you looking forward to Surface season 2, and are you glad to hear that the premiere date isn’t far off? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.