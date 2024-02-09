Talk 2 Me: Sophie Wilde doesn’t know if she’ll be in the Talk to Me sequel

Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde doesn’t yet know if she’ll be appearing in the sequel Talk 2 Me, which is in development at A24

We know for sure that Danny and Michael Philippou, the sibling directing duo behind the Australian horror film Talk to Me (read our review at THIS LINK, watch our interview with the directors in the embed above) are going to be making a sequel to that movie. The film not only racked up over $90 million at the global box office, it also earned praise from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, Jordan Peele, George Miller, and Ari Aster… so it was no surprise when A24 announced they had given a greenlight to the a follow-up, titled Talk 2 Me . But while the sequel moves ahead, one person who still doesn’t know if they’re going to be involved with it is Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde.

Talk to Me marked the feature directorial debut of the Philippou brothers, who have a following of over 6 million subscribers on their YouTube channel RackaRacka. The film has the following synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Danny Philippou wrote the screenplay for Talk to Me with Bill Hinzman, who just happens to share a name with the late actor who played the Cemetery Ghoul in George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead and later made his own zombie movie with FleshEater. Danny Philippou and this non-ghoulish Hinzman are now working on the script for Talk 2 Me, and the Philippou brothers will be directing the sequel together.

When Games Radar asked her if she’ll be in Talk 2 Me, Sophie Wilde said, “ I don’t know. I feel like it’s still a bit hush hush because I mean, the boys [filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou], they’re such workaholics. I know they’re focusing on a bunch of other projects that they’re doing at the moment. So I don’t know, it’s all up in the air. But I said to them, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get actual FOMO if I’m not in this film, so can I just come on set and be like a boom operator? I will be an assistant director, I just want to be involved.’ “

Wilde was joined in the Talk to Me cast by Miranda Otto (Annabelle: Creation), Alexandra Jensen (Frayed), Joe Bird (First Day), Otis Djanji (Aquaman), and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth).

Given the way Talk to Me wrapped up, an appearance by Wilde’s character isn’t absolutely necessary for a follow-up. There are many different directions the Philippous could take this concept. That said, Wilde gave such a great performance in the first me, I would be surprised if they don’t have her show up in the sequel at some point.

