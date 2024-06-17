Terrifier 3 image reveals Jason Patric is in the cast

Although it was announced back in April that production had wrapped on writer/director Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 , there was actually some more filming to do this month. Now it’s being reported that production on the film wrapped last week, for good this time – and to mark the occasion, Deadline got their hands on an image that reveals Jason Patric of The Lost Boys is in the cast! That’s the image featured above.

Leone provided the following statement: “ To say it’s an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement. He’s one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I’m thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe. It’s not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about The Lost Boys in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least. “

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve .

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast with Thornton and Jason Patric are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. FX legend Tom Savini will also be showing up, in an unspecified role. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

Leone has said that this new sequel will be going back to the tone of the first movie, as he’s aiming to make the third film the scariest, goriest, and most depraved of the bunch. He’ll be pulling back on the mystical/fantasy element that was so prevalent in the second film, and is also aiming to make sure this one will be less than two hours long, since the second one surpassed the two hour mark. If you’re worried that Terrifier 3 might wrap the franchise up as a trilogy, have no fear. Leone knows that horror franchises always continue, and anything’s possible once the supernatural gets involved. So even if he brings a sequel to a satisfying conclusion for himself as the creator of the franchise, the door can always be opened to more sequels.

Terrifier 3 is set to reach theatres on October 11th. Are you excited to see Jason Patric in the same movie with Art the Clown? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.