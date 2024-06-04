Kevin Smith, Carmen Electra, and more invade the Forman house in Netflix’s That ’90s Show Part 2 trailer

The smoking circle at the Forman house is getting bigger as Kevin Smith, Carmen Electra, Seth Green, Matt Rife, Lisa Loeb, and more get ready to puff, puff, pass in Netflix‘s That ’90s Show Part 2 trailer. The revival is back for another season of coming-of-age comedy, teen drama, and unforgettable summer shenanigans that remind us of when Nirvana, JNCO jeans, and Beanie Babies ruled the world.

Here’s the official synopsis for That ’90s Show Part 2:

It’s 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

In addition to bringing Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos back for more teenage tantrums, schwag weed dutchies, and nosy neighbor invasions, Netflix’s That ’90s Show Part 2 trailer teases a who’s who of cameo appearances from the likes of Don Stark, Laura Prepon, and Andrea Anders. Additional guest stars include Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison.

Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler, That ’90s Show recaptures the comedic vibes of That ’70s Show with ’90s sensibilities. Whether you were a teen during the Lisa Frank stationary explosion or a parent suffering the Furby apocalypse, That ’90s Show takes audiences back to when stoners crowned Courtney Love as Miss World and every night was a Blockbuster night.

What do you think about Netflix’s That ’90s Show Part 2 trailer? Can Leia mend fences with her friends and survive the summer? Can Red endure having Bob as his neighbor again? We’ll find out when That ’90s Show returns to Netflix, with Part 2 on June 27 and Part 3 on October 24.