First social reactions to The Acolyte celebrate dark mystery, superb performances, and stellar action of the new Star Wars series

The first reactions to the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, praise the show’s stellar performances, wild action, and mystery elements.

The highly anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte officially launches on Disney+ on June 4. Still, early viewers are already flocking to social media platforms to celebrate the dark, bold, and bound-to-be-divisive series. On Thursday evening, the cast and crew celebrated the show’s early arrival with a select crowd, and the first reactions to the murder mystery set in a galaxy far, far away are pouring in. The event shared the series’ first two episodes (some journos have seen the first four), and audiences have big feelings about what could be the grittiest Star Wars saga yet.

Many of the reactions to The Acolyte are overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the show’s stellar performances, nail-biting action, and intriguing murder mystery plot. In particular, audiences say Amandla Sternberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lee Jung-jae are sensational additions to the Star Wars universe.

You can check out some of the first reactions to The Acolyte below:

Reading through the comments, you’ll see many celebrating the show’s overall vibe, with one viewer likening the presentation to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. That comment is bound to turn a few heads as invoking Tarantino’s marital arts double-feature in any capacity is risky. Other viewers say The Acolyte exceeds their expectations, even after only two episodes. Jamie Jirak of the Blank Check Podcast says she enjoyed visiting an older era in Star Wars history in live-action and that Leslye Headland does a “dynamite” job of fleshing out the characters.

Despite being one of the Star Wars universe’s darker offerings, Dr. Nancy Wang Yuen says Manny Jacinto does a great job of breaking the tension with good humor, creating an inspired balance for what is assuredly a bloody affair.

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom MenaceThe Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. The series stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

The logline reads: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Are you excited for this new chapter of the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

