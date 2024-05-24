First social reactions to The Acolyte celebrate dark mystery, superb performances, and stellar action of the new Star Wars series

The first reactions to the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, praise the show’s stellar performances, wild action, and mystery elements.

The highly anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte officially launches on Disney+ on June 4. Still, early viewers are already flocking to social media platforms to celebrate the dark, bold, and bound-to-be-divisive series. On Thursday evening, the cast and crew celebrated the show’s early arrival with a select crowd, and the first reactions to the murder mystery set in a galaxy far, far away are pouring in. The event shared the series’ first two episodes (some journos have seen the first four), and audiences have big feelings about what could be the grittiest Star Wars saga yet.

Many of the reactions to The Acolyte are overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the show’s stellar performances, nail-biting action, and intriguing murder mystery plot. In particular, audiences say Amandla Sternberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lee Jung-jae are sensational additions to the Star Wars universe.

You can check out some of the first reactions to The Acolyte below:

Reading through the comments, you’ll see many celebrating the show’s overall vibe, with one viewer likening the presentation to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. That comment is bound to turn a few heads as invoking Tarantino’s marital arts double-feature in any capacity is risky. Other viewers say The Acolyte exceeds their expectations, even after only two episodes. Jamie Jirak of the Blank Check Podcast says she enjoyed visiting an older era in Star Wars history in live-action and that Leslye Headland does a “dynamite” job of fleshing out the characters.

#TheAcolyte 2-episode premiere was so much fun. Lee Jung-jae’s performance was so good and Manny Jacinto was hilarious. I also liked Amandla Stenberg as the lead. Despite borrowing a costume, I am not a Star Wars fan—but you don’t need to be one yourself enjoy this series! pic.twitter.com/vz6W3kz6g1 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) May 24, 2024

Despite being one of the Star Wars universe’s darker offerings, Dr. Nancy Wang Yuen says Manny Jacinto does a great job of breaking the tension with good humor, creating an inspired balance for what is assuredly a bloody affair.

#TheAcolyte 2-episode premiere was so much fun. Lee Jung-jae’s performance was so good and Manny Jacinto was hilarious. I also liked Amandla Stenberg as the lead. Despite borrowing a costume, I am not a Star Wars fan—but you don’t need to be one yourself enjoy this series! pic.twitter.com/vz6W3kz6g1 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) May 24, 2024

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. The series stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

The logline reads: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Are you excited for this new chapter of the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

#StarWars #TheAcolyte gives me Kill Bill vibes. Every episode left me wanting more, in a good way. We’ve seen so much about the fall of the Jedi but this show explores what the Jedi we’re like during peace time, which is quite fascinating. @AmandlaStenberg is outstanding! pic.twitter.com/67weNyvcdN — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 24, 2024

The first two episodes of The Acolyte were INCREDIBLE. On the red carpet, we met some of the amazing people from @starwars that gifted us this incredible experience. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for giving us the best and most memorable wedding gift ever. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/SsrIJXFke4 — Liv (@LockandloadLiv) May 24, 2024

"The Acolyte" masterfully blends classic Star Wars elements with fresh, unique touches. Praised for its stunning visuals, exciting fight scenes, and intriguing mystery, the show features standout performances, especially from Amandla Stenberg. A must-watch for SW fans eager. pic.twitter.com/aPzqPwpwig — Scotty Jayro | #StayBombad (@TheScottJayro) May 24, 2024

#TheAcolyte is the force-sensitive version of Andor. The cast is stellar, the writing of each episode is jam packed. Practical sets and amazing costumes, as well as sfx work make every location feel lived in, while having an emotional throughline to keep it focused. pic.twitter.com/xYuaQiEJxc — Jorgie Rodriguez (they/them) (@BaguetteReviews) May 24, 2024

Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is filled with mystery and darkness that delves deep into new and diverse depths of the galaxy. I’ve seen 4 eps and dig the sinister story it’s steadily setting up. BIG potential in this era. Carrie-Anne Moss with a lightsaber doing Force-Fu is PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/KRX44P9rcr — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 24, 2024