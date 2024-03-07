The Batman 2: Do We Really Need Another Joker?

Barry Keoghan is set to reprise Joker in The Batman 2, but should the sequel really focus on Joker given how many incarnations there are?

By

The Batman 2 comes out in October of 2025, and while the premise has been pretty hush-hush so far, the film will likely heavily feature Barry Keoghan’s Joker. His take on the Clown Prince of Crime was revealed towards the end of The Batman in a delicately shot conversation between his character and Paul Dano’s Riddler. Of course, there was also that famous deleted scene which featured Robert Pattinson’s Batman interrogating him at Arkham Asylum, but his presence in The Batman 2 is set to be more prominent.

Here’s the thing – we’ve had a whole lot of Jokers in movies. One could say the same thing about Batman, but at some point, isn’t it almost too much? Barry Keoghan is an amazing actor, fresh off his wild performance in Saltburn, and his touching role in The Banshees of Inisherin. He’ll certainly be good in the role, but do we really need a new Joker? To some extent, haven’t we had enough (excellent) takes on the role? Heath Ledger is arguably the most iconic from The Dark Knight, but Joaquin Phoenix is the most acclaimed, winning an Oscar. He’s got Joker: Folie a Deux out later this year, which may well be another major Oscar contender. Won’t any follow-up Joker be measured to his impossibly high standard? Remember what happened to Jared Leto in Suicide Squad? One could argue that his appearance as The Joker hurt his career more than it helped it. It seems like a risk for Keoghan to play The Joker if he’s going to be overshadowed by Phoenix this way.

In this video, our host, Kier Gomes, takes a look at both of Keoghan’s scenes in The Batman (including the deleted one) to judge whether or not he can bring something new to the table and really make his own impression as Batman’s greatest nemesis. 

Tags: ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
WTF Happened to the Hannibal Lecter franchise prequel Hannibal Rising? Let's find out with a look back at the Anthony Hopkins-less thriller
Hannibal Rising (2007) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?
The Batman 2: Do We Really Need Another Joker?
Not enough movie-goers saw Oz Perkins' Gretel & Hansel when it was released in 2020, so it's time for it to be Revisited
Gretel & Hansel (2020) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the Resident Evil sequel Resident Evil: Apocalypse - so it's time for it to be Revisited
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
View All

About the Author

4571 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest The Batman News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles