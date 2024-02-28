The Departed: New details and specs revealed for the upcoming 4K UltraHD Blu-ray release

Martin Scorsese’s undercover crime film is getting a new upgraded transfer from Warner Bros. The details of the physical media have been unveiled.

It’s been a big year for Martin Scorsese as his movie Killers of the Flower Moon received countless amount of accolades. The film also nabbed nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and the big one, Best Picture. Scorsese is getting rare praise that he’s still on top of his game at 81 years old. His next project, a biblical film about Jesus Christ, shows that he’s not taking it any easier at this point in his career. The film that finally brought him his Oscar, The Departed, is getting a new 4K UltraHD Blu-ray release from Warner Bros. Blu-ray.com has now revealed the special features as well as the technical specs of this upcoming release.

The special features and specs include:

  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed – Fetaurette
  • Stranger Than Fiction:
    • The True Story of Whitey Bulger
    • Southie and The Departed
    • Crossing Criminal Cultures
  • Nine Additional Scenes with Introduction by Marty Scorsese
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
    Video
  • Codec: HEVC / H.265
  • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
  • HDR: HDR10
  • Aspect ratio: 2.40:1
  • Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
    Audio
  • English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    Subtitles
  • English
    Discs
  • 4K Ultra HD
  • Blu-ray Disc
  • Single disc (1 BD-100)

The film’s synopsis reads,
“In South Boston, the state police wants to end the reign of powerful mob boss Frank Costello. A young rookie, Billy Costigan, is assigned to infiltrate Costello’s mob. Another young cop, Colin Sullivan, is among a handful of elite officers whose mission is to bring Costello down. But Colin is working for Costello, keeping the crime boss one step ahead of the police. Each man becomes consumed by his double life, but when it becomes clear to both the mob and the cops that they have moles in their midst, Billy and Colin must race to uncover the identity of the other man in time to save themselves.”

The 4K UltraHD Blu-ray will go on sale on April 23.

Source: Blu-ray.com
