The Departed: New details and specs revealed for the upcoming 4K UltraHD Blu-ray release

It’s been a big year for Martin Scorsese as his movie Killers of the Flower Moon received countless amount of accolades. The film also nabbed nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress and the big one, Best Picture. Scorsese is getting rare praise that he’s still on top of his game at 81 years old. His next project, a biblical film about Jesus Christ, shows that he’s not taking it any easier at this point in his career. The film that finally brought him his Oscar, The Departed, is getting a new 4K UltraHD Blu-ray release from Warner Bros. Blu-ray.com has now revealed the special features as well as the technical specs of this upcoming release.

The special features and specs include:



HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed – Fetaurette

Stranger Than Fiction: The True Story of Whitey Bulger Southie and The Departed Crossing Criminal Cultures

Nine Additional Scenes with Introduction by Marty Scorsese

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Subtitles

English

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-100)

The film’s synopsis reads,

“In South Boston, the state police wants to end the reign of powerful mob boss Frank Costello. A young rookie, Billy Costigan, is assigned to infiltrate Costello’s mob. Another young cop, Colin Sullivan, is among a handful of elite officers whose mission is to bring Costello down. But Colin is working for Costello, keeping the crime boss one step ahead of the police. Each man becomes consumed by his double life, but when it becomes clear to both the mob and the cops that they have moles in their midst, Billy and Colin must race to uncover the identity of the other man in time to save themselves.”

The 4K UltraHD Blu-ray will go on sale on April 23.