The Dutton Ranch: Jai Courtney joins Yellowstone spinoff series

Jai Courtney is coming to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise, as Variety reports that the actor has joined the cast of The Dutton Ranch. The spinoff series will star Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, reprising their roles of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from the main series. Also onboard is Finn Little, who will return as Carter, son of Beth and Rip.

The official loglines states, “ Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be. “

Courtney will play Rob-Will, “ an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman, ” which sounds right up his alley. The cast also includes Annette Bening, who will play Beulah Jackson, “ the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas, ” and Ed Harris, who will play Everett McKinney, a “ weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and possesses a good sense of humor. “

The Dutton Ranch isn’t the only Yellowstone spinoff in the works.

There’s also Y: Marshals, a spinoff featuring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The official description reads: “ With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. ” The series also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen. Additionally, a few other members of the Yellowstone cast will be back, as Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty will be reprising their roles as Tom Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively.