The Faculty remake is being written by Companion’s Drew Hancock

Companion writer/director Drew Hancock is scripting the remake of The Faculty for producers BoulderLight and Robert Rodriguez

Back at the end of December 2023, just two days after the 25th anniversary of the release of director Robert Rodriguez‘s alien invasion horror film The Faculty (watch it HERE), which reached theatres on December 25, 1998, scooper Daniel Richtman has revealed on his Patreon page that Rodriguez was on board to produce a remake of The Faculty. Now, thirteen months later, Variety has finally confirmed that scoop – and they have also revealed that the screenplay for the remake is being written by Drew Hancock, writer/director of the sci-fi thriller Companion, which reaches theatres tomorrow. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols already had the chance to see Companion and gave it a 9/10 review that can be read HERE.

Rodriguez directed the original The Faculty from a screenplay by Scream writer Kevin Williamson (working from a story by David Wechter and Bruce Kimmel). The film has the following synopsis: To the students at Harrington High, the principal and her posse of teachers have always been a little odd, but lately they’ve been behaving positively alien. Controlled by otherworldly parasites, the faculty try to infect students one by one. Cheerleader Delilah, football player Stan, drug dealer Zeke, and new girl Marybeth team up with some of their other classmates to fight back against the invaders. Elijah Wood, Laura Harris, Josh Hartnett, Clea DuVall, Jordana Brewster, Shawn Hatosy, Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, Piper Laurie, Christopher McDonald, Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Patrick. Usher Raymond, Jon Stewart, and Daniel von Bargen star.

BoulderLight, the production company behind Barbarian, Companion, and Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger’s upcoming film Weapons, is producing the remake of The Faculty alongside Rodriguez. As mentioned, Hancock wrote the screenplay for Companion – which Cregger was so impressed by, he considered making the film his directorial follow-up to Barbarian. Instead, Hancock made his feature directorial debut with Companion while Cregger focuses on Weapons. Hancock’s previous writing credits include episodes of Supah Ninjas, Blue Mountain State, Fred: The Show, Suburgatory, Faking It, Mr. Pickles, and My Dead Ex (which he co-created), as well as the movie Fred 3: Camp Fred. While he never directed a movie before Companion, he did helm episodes of Acceptable TV and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as a Tenacious D music video.

The Faculty is a very cool movie, so I’m glad to hear that we’re getting some kind of return to the concept. I’d prefer a “28 years later” sequel that brings some surviving characters back over a remake, but hopefully Hancock, Rodriguez, and BoulderLight are crafting something interesting for this new take on the idea.

Are you a fan of The Faculty? What do you think of Robert Rodriguez teaming up with Drew Hancock and BoulderLight for a remake? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

