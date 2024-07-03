The Girl in the Pool trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. thriller gets a July release

There’s a sequel to the ’90s slasher movies I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in the works, aiming for a July 18, 2025 release – and while we know Jennifer Love Hewitt is in talks to reprise the role of heroine Julie James, we’re still waiting to hear whether or not Freddie Prinze Jr. is going to agree to return as Ray Bronson. In the meantime, Prinze has reteamed with his Head Over Heels co-star Monica Potter and his She’s All That co-star Kevin Pollak for the thriller The Girl in the Pool , which is set to receive a theatrical, digital, and on demand release on July 26th, courtesy of Quiver Distribution. With that date just a few weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Dakota Gorman, who has acting credits going back to 2000 and made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 dramedy Natural Disasters, directed The Girl in the Pool from a screenplay by first-time writer Jackson Reid Williams, who was also an associate producer on the film. Williams crafted the following story: On his birthday, Tom’s life collapses when his mistress is found dead in his pool. Terrified of the consequences, and desperate to protect his family, he conceals the truth, triggering a chaotic night that threatens to unravel his perfect life.

Prinze, Potter, and Pollak are joined in the cast by Tyler Lawrence Grey (Wolf Pack) and Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3).

Gorman’s acting credits include appearances on episodes of Teen Wolf, Criminal Minds, and How I Met Your Father. She gave herself a role in Natural Disasters, but it’s not yet clear if she’ll be showing up in this movie.

The Girl in the Pool was produced by Eric Brenner, German Michael Torres, RJ Collins, and Larry Greenberg.

What did you think of the trailer for The Girl in the Pool? Will you be checking this movie out when it’s released later this month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.