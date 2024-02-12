The Golden Schmoes: Nominate all of your favorite movies now!

The internet’s longest-running fan-voted movie awards competition, The Golden Schmoes, is back. Nominate your favorites now!

Golden Schmoes

Unhappy with this year’s Oscar nominations? Was the cast of The Iron Claw overlooked? Why didn’t Godzilla Minus One get more love? And did you think Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Barbie? Have no fear – the Golden Schmoes are here to let you have your say! Possibly the longest-running online movie fan awards, The Golden Schmoes are celebrating their 22nd edition with what we hope will be our best edition ever!

For those experiencing the Golden Schmoes for the first time, CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about. To take part in the nomination process, you only have to supply a valid e-mail address. That’s it! You can get more info in our FAQ, but the process is easy and fun! So enough of what Hollywood and film critics think are the best movies of the year – it’s time to turn voting power over to YOU – the fans!

Nominations are open until February 17th at midnight, so don’t miss your last chance to nominate your favourite movies of the year! You can supply your picks for each of our 27 categories (see below):

Favorite MovieWorst Movie
Best DirectorBest Screenplay
Most Overrated MovieMost Underrated Movie
Trippiest MovieBest Comedy
Best HorrorBest Animated
Best Sci-Fi FlickBest Special Effects
Biggest DisappointmentBiggest Surprise
Best ActorBest Actress
Best Supporting ActorBest Supporting Actress
Breakthrough PerformanceFavorite Celebrity
Coolest CharacterBest Music
Favorite PosterBest Trailer
Most Memorable SceneBest Action Sequence
Best Line of the Year

Now, let’s get to nominating!

If you get stumped on all the movies you saw in 2023, no worries, we’ve got you covered. You can check out all the 2023 releases right HERE. Once all the nominees have been counted up, we’ll announce the official nominees on February 19th and then you can begin VOTING from February 19th through March 2nd. Winners will be announced on March 8th!

Check out all our previous winners below (we skipped 2020 due to the pandemic), and when you’re good and ready, head over and start nominating!

PAST WINNERS:

2022/ 2021/ 2019/ 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 /2012 / 2011 / 2010 / 2009 / 2008 / 2007 / 2006 / 2005 / 2004 / 2003 / 2002 / 2001

