The Jinx Part Two: The confession was just the beginning in the new trailer for HBO’s crime documentary

The continuation of one of the most shocking developing murder cases has a new trailer from HBO and will be making its debut in April.

Back in 2015, HBO aired Andrew Jarecki, Marc Smerling, and Zac Stuart-Pontier’s six episode true crime docu-series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, which focused on real estate heir Robert Durst and investigated “the unsolved 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathie McCormack, the 2000 execution-style killing of his longtime friend Susan Berman, and the 2001 death and dismemberment of his neighbor Morris Black”, in Galveston, Texas.” During the making of that docu-series, Durst was caught on tape saying “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” While he had been acquitted of murdering Black in 2003, Durst was arrested the day before the series finale aired and charged with first degree murder in the death of Berman. While the case went to trial, the documentarians kept digging into the Durst story, gathering material for the follow-up series The Jinx: Part Two. The new trailer for the second part has just dropped. The Jinx: Part Two (which will also consist of six episodes) will begin airing on HBO on April 21.

The Jinx: Part Two covers the next eight years of investigations against Durst. The filmmakers continued their investigation, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with people who had never before come forward.

Jarecki directed the docu-series and executive produced with Zac Stuart-Pontier and Kyle Martin as well as HBO’s Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.

If you don’t want to know what happened to Durst after The Jinx, don’t read beyond this line because there are SPOILERS below:

The Jinx: Part Two will undoubtedly cover the fact that Durst was convicted of murdering Berman and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. After he received that sentence, he was also charged in the disappearance of McCormack – but he passed away in 2022 at the age of 78 before that case could go to trial. Authorities also suspected Durst of committing other murders, but their suspicions were never confirmed.