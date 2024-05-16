The Most Expensive Scene In Pulp Fiction Is Also The Best

What’s your favorite Pulp Fiction scene? There are so, so many to choose from, but did you know the most complicated (and expensive) scene to shoot was one of the movie’s most celebrated, non-violent moments? Indeed, today we break down the iconic Jack Rabbit Slim’s scene from Quentin Tarantino’s smash 1994 hit- Pulp Fiction. The film follows multiple characters that are seemingly unrelated as their paths intertwine in various ways. At the center of the film is Vincent Vega (John Travolta)- a hitman and enforcer for a local crime boss. Vincent is asked by his employer to take his wife out on the town so she doesn’t get lonely while he’s away on business. Enter Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) as the gorgeous and somewhat mysterious wife.

What ensues is a platonic date that feels like a nice break from the film’s otherwise violent and gritty tone. The restaurant that Mia wants to go to is an Old-Hollywood-themed diner called Jack Rabbit Slim’s” which is a fictional place in Los Angeles, California. The car used for the scene was a red 1964 Chevelle Malibu which actually belonged to Tarantino at the time of shooting. The use of this car has been speculated as a fun easter egg and nothing more- but it may also speak to the film’s budgetary restrictions. Pulp Fiction was given a budget of $8 Million by Miramax- $5 Million of which was allocated to the film’s robust and high-profile cast (Including Christopher Walken, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and many more). This left a remaining $3 Million dollars for the entirety of the production.

Of that remaining money, a reported $150,000 was spent on this one scene. A scene that Uma Thurman wasn’t thrilled about at first. Thurman had previously turned down the role of Mia Wallace before coming around and signing on- but she also was extremely nervous about the scene because of Travolta’s impressive dance skills which would be on full display in the twist contest. She also famously hated the song “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry, which Tarantino specifically chose for the dance and was not flexible on. There is so much trivia about this scene, and today, Kier Gomes gets into all of it. Check out the episode of Scene Breakdown, and don’t forget to like, comment, and share!