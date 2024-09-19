The Penguin: Colin Farrell’s bodysuit included everything (and we mean everything)

Colin Farrell is damn near unrecognizable as the Penguin thanks to the incredible prosthetics and bodysuit created by artist Mike Marino, which apparently included a penguin penis. Pardon?

While speaking with People, Farrell explained that one scene in the series called for his character to appear naked. “ Marino is so twisted and brilliant. He was like, ‘I made you a penguin penis,’ ” Farrell said. “ I said, ‘Really? They’re not even going to see it. I don’t know if I want to walk on set with a penguin penis.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no, dude. It’s detachable, it’s Velcro. It’s got a beak at the end of it.’ So I had a penguin penis. “

Farrell went on to credit Marino for making the whole thing work. “ If it wasn’t for Mike’s design, I’m telling you now, if it was just me with a f—ing cigarette and a top hat and a bit of a limp and an umbrella that was a machine gun, we wouldn’t have had the HBO show. ” The complete transformation covers just about every part of Farrell’s body. “ Only things that were me were my hands and feet, ” he said. “ Everything else, including ears, were pieces. Everything was covered. “

Taking place after the events of The Batman, The Penguin will find Oz Cobb taking advantage of the power vacuum created by the death of Carmine Falcone. In addition to Farrell, the series stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, daughter of the late Carmine, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Oz’s driver, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vity, Falcone family underboss, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, a rival gangster. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi also star in the series.