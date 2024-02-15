The Sympathizer gets a new trailer and release date as the limited series finds an unrecognizable Robert Downey Jr. playing both sides of a conflict

HBO has released a new trailer and announced a premiere date for The Sympathizer, infiltrating the network’s Max streaming service on April 14. The limited series based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel looks like a must-watch event for spy thriller fans who enjoy infiltration with a comedic edge. Today’s The Sympathizer trailer is a hoot and a half. Try to spot all the incarnations of Robert Downey Jr. before the reveal at the end!

The series is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Hoa Xuande leads the series, with Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh. Robert Downey Jr. pops up in multiple roles, but could they all be the same character in disguise?

The series hails from Park Chan-wook, best known for the Vengeance Trilogy consisting of Sympathy for Mr. VengeanceOldboy, and Lady Vengeance. He serves as co-showrunner and co-writer of The Sympathizer alongside Don McKellar and also serves as executive producer and director of the first three episodes. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell executive produce through their Team Downey banner. Other executive producers include Kim Ly and Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media, Ron Schmidt, and Jisun Back for Moho Film, and author Viet Thanh Nguyen. Fernando Meirelles and Marc Munden directed the remaining episodes of the miniseries.

The Sympathizer premieres on Max on April 14, with the last episode of the seven-part series hitting on May 26.

What do you think about The Sympathizer trailer? Honestly, I only recognized Robert Downey Jr. once the credits listed his name at the end. I’d be ashamed if the effects team didn’t do such an incredible job transforming RDJ into multiple identities throughout the series. I’m adding this to my must-watch list for 2024, as I’ve been in the mood for a solid spy thriller. How about you? Will you watch The Sympathizer when it premieres in April on Max? Let us know in the comments below!

