The Wolf and the Lamb: Cassandra Scerbo, Adrianne Palicki star in folk horror Western

As movies like Bone Tomahawk and Tremors 4 have proven, horror and Westerns are two great tastes that taste great together. I always like to hear that another horror / Western blend is in the works – so I was glad to see The Hollywood Reporter announce that the folk horror thriller The Wolf and the Lamb , which is set “during the western expansion of the 1870s,” is coming our way. Cassandra Scerbo of the Sharknado franchise and Adrianne Palicki of The Orville star in the film, which just wrapped production in Montana.

The Wolf and the Lamb marks the feature writing and directing debut of Michael Schilf. Scerbo is taking on the role of a widowed school teacher searching for her only son, who is the latest child to go missing in a tight-knit mining camp. But when the son miraculously returns, he is more monster than man. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of monster action we’ll be getting in this movie. Is this some kind of changeling, or something even worse?

Scerbo and Palicki are joined in the cast by Jaydon Clark (The Rookie), Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World), Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Eric Nelsen (1883), Sammi Rotibi (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), James Landry Hebert (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1), Zach McGowan (Black Sails), Elias Kacavas (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Kevin Keppy (Smile), Mike Manning (Days of Our Lives), Rob Nagle (Good Trouble), Hanna Balicki (Showdown on the Brazos), William Rothlein (Condition Red), and the legendary Clint Howard (The Wraith).

The Wolf and the Lamb is being produced by Chase Kuker, Jordan Kuker, and Miah Smith of Lunar Door, as well as Nicholas Clark and Jordan Wagner. James Macmillan and Scerbo of One Of One are also producing. Oscar-winner Ve Neill and Manning serve as executive producers. The cast was assembled by Jeremy O’Keefe. Winter State Entertainment will be handling the post-production.

