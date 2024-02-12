Twisters trailer takes Super Bowl by storm

The trailer for Twisters debuted during Super Bowl LVIII, giving disaster movie fans their first look at the upcoming non-reboot.

The first trailer for the upcoming non-sequel Twisters has arrived, taking the Super Bowl by storm during its debut.

After a brief teaser during Super Bowl LVIII, the Twisters trailer hit the web, with the ominous warning that, “Whatever’s in there, it’s big and it’s moving fast.” We then get a hype call and response of, “If you’re feelin’ it” … “Chase it!” – which we have to admit would make a great tagline! The action only amplifies, with the warning that the team will be facing off against twin twisters, hence the movie’s title.

But lest you think this is a direct sequel to 1996’s Oscar-nominated Twister, you’ll notice that none of the surviving original cast members – Helen Hunt, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, and more (sadly, both Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman had untimely deaths) – were featured. That’s because Universal’s Twisters doesn’t rely as much on the original as you’d think, instead hoping to map its own course. Still, there are a couple of callbacks to the 1996 movie, as the “We’ve got twins!” line comes off as a nod to “We got cows!”. There, too, is a version of Dorothy, the sensor-holding capsule seen in the original.

As star Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) previously noted, Twisters is “definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day. I don’t think anyone has brought up [Twister] in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me.”

In addition to Powell, Twisters has a surprisingly strong cast that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), David Corenswet (set to play Clark Kent / Superman for DC), and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Twisters is directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, who most recently wrote George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, in addition to The Revenant. Twisters comes to theaters on July 19th.

What did you think of the first trailer for Twisters? Can it stand on its own despite its ties to the 1996 movie? Give us your take in the comments section below!