Ving Rhames makes a fighter out of Luise Großmann in the hard-hitting Uppercut trailer for Torsten Ruether’s boxing thriller

In the Uppercut trailer, Ving Rhames and Luiii step into the ring for a boxing thriller that explores racial and personal boundaries.

After the glitch-ridden presentation of the questionable fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, audiences are primed and ready for more brutal displays of power in the squared circle. Thankfully, Lionsgate is hitting them with a haymaker courtesy of today’s Uppercut trailer, featuring Ving Rhames as a trainer who agrees to mold the mind and body of a new female fighter.

Uppercut marks German writer-director Torsten Ruether’s English-language debut for the adaptation of the filmmaker’s 2021 film Leberhaken. The original film’s star, Luiii, aka Luise Großmann, a former professional pole vaulter-turned-actress, is duking it out alongside Rhames in the upcoming sports thriller. Joanna Cassidy (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Blade Runner) and Jordan E. Cooper (Pose, Wolf, Mama Got a Cough) add more power to the project’s punch.

Here’s the official synopsis for Uppercut courtesy of Lionsgate:

“Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames and Luise Grossmann star in an electrifying film about Toni, a determined female boxer, trying to break down barriers as she redefines what it means to be a woman in today’s world. When Elliott (Rhames), a tough ex-boxing champion, accepts the challenge to train Toni (Grossmann), the two mismatched characters form an unlikely alliance. Their sparring and Elliott’s keen insights show the resilient young fighter that real strength comes from the challenges you overcome when life throws its biggest punches your way.”

Today’s Uppercut trailer takes place in New York City in 2014. The hard-hitting tale focuses on Toni (Luii) as she seeks wisdom from Elliott (Rhames), a former boxer turned gym owner in Bushwick. Reluctant to train her, Elliott’s guard eventually breaks, and the two form an unlikely union while exploring social, racial, and personal boundaries. The Uppercut trailer depicts a complicated relationship as Elliot hesitates to train Toni after his experiences on the boxing beat, but she’s not about to back down. Toni is determined to rise above people’s expectations to become a fantastic fighter and then pass that knowledge on to the next would-be champion.

What do you think about Torsten Ruether’s Uppercut trailer? Did you see that fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano before Paul and Tyson locked horns? I think the Taylor and Serrano bout was the most intense event of the evening, and I look forward to their rematch if one happens.

Uppercut comes to theaters, Digital, and On Demand on February 28, 2025.