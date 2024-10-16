The new trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl finds our characters sought out for revenge

Aardman is determined to show fans that there is no clay shortage. The renowned animation studio had recently brought a sequel to Chicken Run to Netflix and now the streamer has released the trailer for their new film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with this new tale of revenge. The film is written by scribe Mark Burton and is produced by Richard Beek. The executive producers on board include Nick Park, Mark Burton, Sarah Cox, Peter Lord and Carla Shelley.

The official synopsis reads,

“Aardman’s four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

Nick Park tells Netflix, “Returning to Wallace and Gromit is like meeting up with family friends. People respond to them because they feel so familiar. They’re like an old married couple in some ways, who know each other so well –– it’s a sort of love-hate relationship, but when the chips are down, they are always there for each other. Wallace pushes Gromit’s loyalty to the extreme, and Gromit always wants Wallace to change. It’s something everyone can relate to.”