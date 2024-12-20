What Happened to Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

In this episode of What Happened to this Celebrity we dig into the career of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, along with those pesky 007 rumors.

A young man sits alone with nothing but his thoughts and his hunger… his hunger to succeed and his hunger for In-N-Out burgers and milkshakes, which he was using to bulk up. Because this man is an actor, not just any actor, he is an up-and-coming movie star with something to prove and he is going to do just that through his artistry and his physicality. No longer would Aaron Johnson be known as the Kick-Ass kid, he was about to be known as the top performer to watch, known as the man who was about to be an A-lister until he was known as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, cuz he decided to take his wife’s last name and confuse everyone on so many levels – especially me! ”I was always told at school that you had to have a backup plan, but all I ever wanted to do was act. There was no plan B for me.” These words, spoken with the raw determination of a dedicated artist, aren’t just a statement— they are as much a manifesto as anything that’s been in the news lately. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has spent his entire career proving that singular focus can transform potential into something great.

From his earliest moments in the spotlight, Taylor-Johnson has been that rare breed of actor who seems to exist perpetually on the precipice of massive superstardom. His career is a fascinating study in potential—always about to break through, yet maintaining an artistic integrity that keeps him from becoming just another Hollywood commodity. And it all began with a spark of determination. That determination became the dedication that reinforced commitments like his physical training to be Quicksilver and his physical transformation to become Kraven the Hunter. Yeah, every time this dude joins a major franchise, we all think, ok this we be the one that really shoots him to the top of the Hollywood food chain but it never really is… he has been living in the almost famous limbo for many years now and just never seems to completely break through to the masses… but that is what makes him so interesting.

Born in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on June 13, 1990, Aaron emerged into a world that would become his stage. He was on a literal stage as early as age six and was already in television movies a few years later. His early roles offered a glimpse into the performer he would become.

Let’s talk about 2003’s Shanghai Knights. A young Taylor-Johnson, playing a miniature Charlie Chaplin, presented something special, a magnetic quality that suggested he was destined for more than just typical child actor roles. Even then, there was something different about him—a spark of something more sophisticated, more intentional.

He proved his versatility early on. He helped set the tone in the intro for 2006’s The Illusionist as a young Eisenheim. Yeah, The Illusionist, the 2006 period magician movie that wasn’t The Prestige.

2008’s Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, which might win the award for the most British-sounding movie title ever, might seem like a diversion before Aaron Taylor-Johnson settled into his later roles, but it was an opportunity for him to showcase his chameleonic abilities as a romantic interest in a coming-of-age film. He showed he could be charming, vulnerable, and comedic—sometimes all within the same scene. It’s a skill that would serve him extraordinarily well in the years to come.

2009’s Nowhere Boy was the true inflection point. Directed by Sam Taylor-Wood who would later become his wife, the film was more than just another acting credit—it was a transformative moment in his personal and professional life. The performance was raw, emotional, and deeply committed. And since then, he’s been deeply committed to his betrothed, despite stray conversations about the age gap between the two artists from people with nothing better to talk about. In between direct collaborations persists a mutual respect and support that has brought both of their careers to new heights.

The 2010 film Kick-Ass accelerated the seismic shift in Taylor-Johnson’s career trajectory. This wasn’t just a superhero movie—it was a deconstruction of a genre on a major rise. Taylor-Johnson wasn’t playing a hero; he was dismantling the very concept of heroism, bringing a meta-awareness that few actors of any age could manage. The 2013 sequel might not have reached the same critical heights, but it further demonstrated his commitment to characters that refused simple categorization.

Consider also his near-miss with The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012—a role for which he was strongly considered that could have catapulted him into immediate superhero stardom. It seems like since at least then that he’s teetered on the edge of A+ status, but Taylor-Johnson has never been about the immediate, immense gratification. It seems like he’s always been more interested in the long game, in roles that challenge and transform.

After working under Oliver Stone in 2012’s Savages, Anna Karenina showed his ability to navigate period pieces with a nuanced grace. Godzilla in 2014 marked another point where it looked like he could be the next big thing. This role, along with his appearance in the little indie flick Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he humanized the faster-than-life Pietro Maximoff, seemed to signal the start of something even greater.

Presumably, he was too busy with those films, to feature as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades films, the first of which was directed by his wife, but maybe it would have been weird to direct your husband in that role? Jamie Dornan is a fine actor, but it’s hard to think Taylor-Johnson wouldn’t have elevated even those terrible scripts.

His turn in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals was perhaps his darkest, as a remorseless killer in the meta-story. The performance earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, but he somehow wasn’t even nominated for the Oscar.

In 2018’s Outlaw King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played The Black Douglas, a key commander at Robert the Bruce’s side. His performance was intense and memorable. Also in 2018, he portrayed James Frey, a drug-addicted young man, in A Million Little Pieces. This film was a passion project for Taylor-Johnson, who co-wrote the screenplay with his wife Sam.

After taking on a war drama in The Wall, he joined the cast of Tenet in 2020 saw him in a supporting role as a CIA operative. Christopher Nolan’s complex and ambitious film gave Taylor-Johnson another opportunity to shine.

He played a role in The King’s Man (2021) after turning down the lead role in the 2014 original—another example of his deliberate approach to career management, which contrasts with many other performers we’ve covered, who don’t seem to know the word “no.”

More recent films like Bullet Train (2022) and The Fall Guy (2024) continue to position him as an actor who refuses to be pinned down. His significant but not central roles in these and other films allow him to explore different facets of his talent, but it’s not a stretch to imagine him waiting in the wings, chomping at the bit for his time in an even bigger spotlight.

Recently he misfired with Kraven the Hunter which I’m assuming he thought would be another launching-off point. This thing flopped and ended whatever Sony was trying to do with these stupid spider-man-less villain movies.

We know Aaron can do dark and period, and so can director Robert Eggers, which has spawned excitement for Nosferatu, which promises another opportunity for complete character transformation. 28 Years Later suggests he’s not afraid to step into iconic franchises with massive expectations, and the trailer looks awesome.

One of the questions Aaron Taylor-Johnson can’t seem to avoid lately is about him being on the shortlist for the next to play James Bond—a role that seems almost *ahem* tailor-made for his particular brand of intense, methodical presence and could be just what he needs to make the move from star to icon.

Part of what makes Aaron Taylor-Johnson truly fascinating is his consistent position on the precipice of something greater. He’s way above the level of character actor, but he’s not quite a household name. He’s an artist who seems to be carefully, deliberately choosing a path that prioritizes artistic integrity over pure commercial success. And he also played Kraven.

His choice of roles, his relationship, his very name—everything about Taylor-Johnson suggests a person who refuses to follow the expected narrative. He’s not interested in the traditional Hollywood trajectory. Instead, he’s creating something uniquely his own—a career that’s always about to explode, always on the verge of something momentous.

Consistently hovering between a breakthrough and superstar status, Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains one of the most intriguing actors of his generation. He’s not just an actor waiting for his moment—he’s creating that moment, one carefully chosen role at a time…. except for Kraven.