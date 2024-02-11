What’s the Best Jason Statham Action Movie?

With The Beekeeper proving to be a sizable box office hit, does it rank as one of star Jason Statham’s best action movies? Take our poll!

the beekeeper

With The Beekeeper proving to be one of the year’s biggest sleeper hits (we loved it), Jason Statham’s status as an action star is again on solid ground. I say again because Expend4bles, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and a few other movies of his whiffed at the box office. Nevertheless, The Beekeeper proved that Statham can still ace the right vehicle, so we thought now would be a great time to look at his action filmography and choose his best action flick. To note, movies like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels aren’t included, as they aren’t traditional action movies.

