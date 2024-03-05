A Gentleman in Moscow trailer banishes Ewan McGregor to the Hotel Metropol

Ewan McGregor returns to television in the new historical drama, A Gentleman in Moscow. The new limited series is eight episodes and will be premiering on Showtime Friday, March 29. The premium movie channel has just released a new trailer ahead of its premiere. The drama has McGregor playing Count Rostov as he becomes imprisoned in the grand Hotel Metropol. A Gentleman in Moscow also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as film actress Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall as the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina, Johnny Harris as conflicted secret police officer Osip and Fehinti Balogun as Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university.

The official synopsis reads,

“An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy® Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love. Series premiere streaming March 29 with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.”

The show also features appearances from additional cast members Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, Anastasia Hille, Daniel Cerqueira, Leah Balmforth, Billie Gadsdon and Beau Gadsdon.

The Showtime series is produced by Lionsgate Television, which is working in association with Paramount. Ben Vanstone is on board as executive producer and the showrunner on the series. A Gentleman in Moscow will be the premiere production that is released from Lionsgate’s first look deal with Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper will also be executive producing alongside series star Ewan McGregor, as well as Sharon Hughff, Pancho Mansfield, Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and the novel’s writer, Towles. Sam Miller serves as director on certain episodes and is also an executive producer. Sarah O’Gorman also helms certain episodes as director.