A Gentleman in Moscow trailer banishes Ewan McGregor to the Hotel Metropol

Showtime has just released a new trailer for the series adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel just ahead of the premiere.

By

Ewan McGregor returns to television in the new historical drama, A Gentleman in Moscow. The new limited series is eight episodes and will be premiering on Showtime Friday, March 29. The premium movie channel has just released a new trailer ahead of its premiere. The drama has McGregor playing Count Rostov as he becomes imprisoned in the grand Hotel Metropol. A Gentleman in Moscow also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as film actress Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall as the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina, Johnny Harris as conflicted secret police officer Osip and Fehinti Balogun as Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university.

The official synopsis reads,
“An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy® Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love. Series premiere streaming March 29 with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.”

The show also features appearances from additional cast members Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, Anastasia Hille, Daniel Cerqueira, Leah Balmforth, Billie Gadsdon and Beau Gadsdon.

The Showtime series is produced by Lionsgate Television, which is working in association with Paramount. Ben Vanstone is on board as executive producer and the showrunner on the series. A Gentleman in Moscow will be the premiere production that is released from Lionsgate’s first look deal with Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper will also be executive producing alongside series star Ewan McGregor, as well as Sharon Hughff, Pancho Mansfield, Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and the novel’s writer, Towles. Sam Miller serves as director on certain episodes and is also an executive producer. Sarah O’Gorman also helms certain episodes as director.

Source: Showtime
Tags: , ,
icon More TV Trailers
ewan mcgregor, a gentleman in moscow
A Gentleman in Moscow trailer banishes Ewan McGregor to the Hotel Metropol
the gentlemen, guy ritchie
The Gentlemen: Disassociate with criminals by becoming a criminal in the new trailer for the Guy Ritchie Netflix series
The Spiderwick Chronicles, teaser trailer, Roku
The Spiderwick Chronicles teaser trailer unveils a world of magic plus Christian Slater as a murderous ogre
The Sympathizer gets a new trailer and release date as the limited series finds an unrecognizable Robert Downey Jr. playing both sides of a conflict
View All

About the Author

1358 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Ewan McGregor News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

The Regime TV Review

Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts have a blast in this dark and hilarious satire that may not be that far from reality.

Load more articles