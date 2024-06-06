A Quiet Place: Day One could stealthily creep into the weekend box office with a 40M+ debut

Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One could make some noise at the box office this weekend with a $40M+ debut. The three-day launch total aligns with previous chapters of the Quiet Place saga, with A Quiet Place Part II opening on Memorial Day weekend during the pandemic with $47.5M. The Quiet Place series attracts 13-34-year-old audience members, with Black, Latino, Hispanic, and Caucasian viewers making up most of the crowd.

Michael Sarnoski (Pig, Love of the Dead, That) directs A Quiet Place: Day One from a script he co-wrote with Bryan Woods and John Krasinski. Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Little Monsters, Us), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Fantastic Four), Djimon Hounsou (Amistad, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, Black Adam), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Old, Oppenheimer) lead the film, which revolves around a woman named Sam (Nyong’o) who must survive an invasion in New York City by bloodthirsty alien creatures with ultrasonic sound hearing.

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise has grossed $638M across two films, with audiences flocking to theaters to get scared sh*tless in front of a crowd of strangers. A $40M launch at the box office would be huge for A Quiet Place: Day One as genre films struggle at cinemas. Average debuts hover around $8M- $12M, which is abysmal.

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for Kevin Costner’s multi-part epic Horizon: An American Saga, which analysts have opening with a $9M-$12M launch. Horizon clocks in at three hours long, a lofty demand for general audiences itching to get outside and enjoy the sunny weather. Costner caused a sit when he exited the Taylor Sheridan drama Yellowstone to make Horizon, which has a $100M price tag for production.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon will “span 15 years in the settlement of America’s Western frontier, and focus on both the settlers as well as the Indigenous groups that first occupied the land.” Horizon will be Kevin Costner’s first time directing a movie since Open Range in 2003. He also directed The Postman and Dances with Wolves, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.

Will you see A Quiet Place: Day One in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.