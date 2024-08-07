Adam Sandler loves everybody in the trailer for his Josh Safdie-directed Netflix comedy special

After partnering with Josh Safdie for the cinematic heart attack that is Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is reteaming with the acclaimed director for his latest Netflix comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You. Safdie’s Adam Sandler: Love You trailer finds the Sandman in good spirits as he returns to the stage for a fresh stand-up act. Adam Sandler: Love You premieres on August 27, 2024, globally on Netflix.

“You guys are the best! I love you! I need you! Help me,” Sandler shouts to a packed venue as he takes to the dimly lit stage in the Adam Sandler: Love You trailer. Sandler, forever the center of attention, finds himself signing jerseys backstage, tuning his guitar, and wondering how the f**k dog managed to steal his spotlight. As the footage plays, we find Sandler shredding away on his acoustic guitar, dedicating songs to audience members, and professing his love for the people who continue to support him.

Adam Sandler, Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Dan Bulla, Carter Hambley, Brian Robinson, Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, Eli Thomas, and Perry Sachs produce Adam Sandler: Love You, with Barry Bernardi, Robert Digby, and John Irwin executive producing.

The new comedy special continues Sandler’s illustrious partnership with Netflix. He has starred in several global hit Netflix films, including Leo, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hustle, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6. Additionally, Happy Madison has produced Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy, and The Out-laws.

In addition to developing another feature film with Josh Safdie, Sandler is returning to the links for Happy Gilmore 2, a long-rumored sequel to the 1996 classic comedy. News about Happy Gilmore 2 comes from Sandler’s The Wedding Singer co-star Drew Barrymore, who said the sequel is happening on The Drew Barrymore Show. Plot details for Happy Gilmore 2 remain a mystery, with fans already speculating about returning characters and possible cameos. Will Happy Gilmore 2 be a hole-in-one so many years after the original’s release? We can’t wait to find out.