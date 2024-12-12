Scott Eastwood and Sylvester Stallone load up in the trailer for Alarum

Scott Eastwood finds himself in the middle of a double cross with a possible double agent and Sylvester Stallone is the only one he can trust.

While Sylvester Stallone is enjoying success on his show Tulsa King, he doesn’t stray too far from movies, but it’s looking more and more like his side hustle nowadays. Stallone was recently featured in Armor, which was a low-budget action thriller that primarily focused on a single location on a bridge. In his review, our Alex Maidy said Armor “is nowhere near mediocre due to formulaic action that cannot even muster enough energy to keep attention on screen.” Plus, there’s talk that Sly received a supposed $3.5 million for a single day’s work. Enter the trailer for Alarum, which flaunts Stallone in the marketing but looks as if he’s carved out the same deal for this film.

Grindstone Entertainment, which resides under Lionsgate, has released the trailer, which stars Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, Suicide Squad), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky franchise, Creed), Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling, “Scream: The TV Series”), Mike Colter (Men in Black, “Luke Cage”), Isis Valverde (“Pure Beauty,” “Edge of Desire”) and Joel Cohen (Desperation Road, Savage Salvation). The film is directed by Michael Polish (Twin Falls Idaho, Jackpot) and written by Alexander Vesha (Deadly Impact).

The official synopsis reads,

“Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, Scott Eastwood, Mike Colter, and Willa Fitzgerald star in this explosive action-thriller about two married spies caught in the crosshairs of an international intelligence network that will stop at nothing to obtain a critical asset. Joe (Eastwood) and Lara (Fitzgerald) are agents living off the grid whose quiet retreat at a winter resort is blown to shreds when members of the old guard suspect the two may have joined an elite team of rogue spies, known as ALARUM.“

These side projects that Stallone picks up during break from Tulsa King are pretty lucrative, plus the Rocky star is also working on a new deal for his Paramount+ show with a new contract extension as the cinema icon returns back to Tulsa as Dwight Manfredi. The deal reportedly includes a pay bump for the Italian Stallion that would double his per-episode pay from $750,000 to $1.5 million. That equates to about fifteen million per season if they keep the ten-episode count that comprised the second season.



Joe approaches the Jeep with rifle drawn

Lara lays in wait

Orlin pulls a pistol on Joe. Joe on edge of frame.

Chester and Joe greet their visitors