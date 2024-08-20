Alien: Romulus – What Did You Think?

Now that you’ve had the chance to watch Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus, we want to know what you think of the latest addition to the saga.

Alien: Romulus had a blockbuster opening weekend overseas, with the $100 million plus gross a strong indicator that the franchise is back, with further movies in the series a sure thing (plus there’s the FX TV show coming soon). Here on JoBlo, we gave the movie a very solid 7/10 rating. As the critic who wrote the review, my issue was that about 75% of the movie was a kick-ass space horror movie, only for it to be somewhat hampered by 25% of the film, which seemed a holdover from the Ridley Scott prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

This feeling was echoed by our resident horror guru, Tyler Nichols, in a piece he did breaking down the movie’s SPOILERS. He and I agreed this aspect is noticeable in the movie’s last act. However, we also disagreed over one divisive aspect of the movie, where a classic Alien character returned via some less-than-convincing CGI. I didn’t love this addition, but Tyler had no issue with it.

With the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes largely positive, with an 81% fresh rating from critics and an 86% audience score, it seems most folks are digging Fede Alvarez’s continuation of the franchise. But, here on JoBlo, we want to know what YOU think, so if you’ve been waiting to sound off on the movie, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE. Chime in via the comments below with your thoughts on everything from the performances to the score, gore, and yes – those divisive SPOILERS, too. Of course, this is meant for people who have already seen the movie, so if you’re wary of spoilers, this isn’t the right thread for you.

So – have at it, gang! Let us know in the comments below exactly what you think of Alien: Romulus. And, while you’re at it, check out my Alien Movies Ranked list and chime in over there too!