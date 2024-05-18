Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Barbarella, The Fall Guy, The Sopranos, Star Wars, Terminator

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Barbarella by Brendan Albetski
Batman and Superman by Jyle Fast
The Fall Guy by Krittee Yampraipirom
Gundam by Dakota Randall
Pee-Wee’s Payhouse by Bryan Johnson
Princess Mononoke by Grobi-Grafik
The Rocketeer by Wesley Hobbs
The Sopranos by Chris Barnes
Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace by Ignacio RC
Terminator 2 Judgement Day by willldervalera
