New Deadpool & Wolverine images find the Merc on the verge of making out with Dogpool while Logan bursts into action

If Deadpool asks to borrow your jar of peanut butter, DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT give it to him. The Merc with a Mouth, historically speaking, is all about Vanessa. Still, in the new Deadpool & Wolverine images, the assassin in the red pajamas looks like he’s about to become the Wayne Gretzky of tonsil hockey with the Pug and Chinese Crested mix, Dogpool. Total Film brings fans the new Deadpool & Wolverine images in an exclusive preview of the upcoming Marvel sequel featuring Wade and Logan in the steamy heat of battle.

In the first image from Total Film’s report, Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) appear at odds while a band of mercenaries looks on. In the second image, Logan runs headlong into battle while wearing his classic blue and yellow X-Men suit. Finally, the third image shows Wade holding Dogpool up to his face while the pooch’s flaccid tongue dangles dangerously close to Wade’s lips. While Logan is a dog lover, he looks nonplussed with Wade’s proximity to the part of Dogpool that undoubtedly cleans the pupper’s nether region. I mean, we’ve all been there. Right?

In the new issue, Reynolds, Jackman, director Shawn Levy and more tell us all about the superhero event of the year.



See all of our exclusive images of #DeadpoolAndWolverine below, which also feature Wolverine ready for action, and the mighty Dogpool. pic.twitter.com/mY6JnpoLAk — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 17, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic Timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Would you let Dogpool kiss you? What about Wade or Logan? It would make for a great story, though Logan probably tastes like cigars and cheap beer, while Wade tastes like chimichangas and gummi bears. I’d do it if only so I had a great story to share at the family dinner table at Christmas. Good will toward men indeed.

Deadpool & Wolverine pops its claws in theaters on July 26!