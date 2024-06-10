Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Eddie Murphy gets Joseph Gordon-Levitt to fly a helicopter in the new official clip

The upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is being anticipated with anxious eyes as Eddie Murphy returns to his beloved role of Axel Foley, which solidified his status as an A-list star in 1984. It’s seemingly a delicate thing to get right as the nature and quality of Eddie’s movies (and comedy in general) has evolved over time. Even with a director like John Landis, for many, Beverly Hills Cop III just didn’t quite land. While there are a lot of elements in place for this fourth entry, the many stop/starts and years stewing in development hell and a director who hasn’t yet established himself can naturally make fans a bit antsy.

Now, Netflix has released an all-new peek at the upcoming Eddie Murphy vehicle with a clip from the movie. And “vehicle” is the word, as the clip features a rushing Axel trying to coax Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character into piloting a helicopter, much to his chagrin. The synopsis of the film reads, “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”