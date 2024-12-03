Bloody Axe Wound trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan horror comedy reaches theatres this month

Spooky season has come and gone, replaced with the cheerful end-of-the-year holiday season… but that doesn’t mean we won’t have the chance to catch some horror movies on the big screen this month. A werewolf movie appropriately titled Werewolves is set to reach theatres this weekend. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, which looks to be an instant classic, will be released on the 25th. And just two days later, December 27th, the slasher horror comedy Bloody Axe Wound will be getting a limited theatrical release. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Written and directed by Matthew John Lawrence, whose middle name lets us know he is not the child actor from Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World (he was, however, the writer and director of Uncle Peckerhead), Bloody Axe Wound has the following synopsis: Abbie Bladecut is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut, has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers, but as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction.

The film stars Sari Arambulo, Molly Brown, Eddie Leavy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Billy Burke. It has a running time of 83 minutes, which is about perfect as far as I’m concerned.

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan produced Bloody Axe Wound for Mischief Farm, while Cassandra Del Viscio and Mary Stuart Masterson did the same for Off Label HV. Liz DeCesare, Jordan Manekin, Eric Knapp, Mackenzie Luzzi, and Sarah Fairchild are also producers on the film, while Meg Mortimer served as an executive producer.

Following its theatrical release, Bloody Axe Wound will also be released through the Shudder streaming service, but a specific Shudder premiere date has not yet been announced.

What did you think of the Bloody Axe Wound trailer? Does this look like a movie you would want to catch during its limited theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.