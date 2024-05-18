Brad Pitt trained for months for Formula One movie

Brad Pitt has really stepped up his game as of late in the stunt department. Maybe it has something to do with Cliff Booth but he has gone full throttle, even doing 95% of the stunts in Bullet Train. Now, for his upcoming movie centering around Formula One racing, Pitt devoted months of his time to experience the adrenaline and show he can strap in with the pros.

Speaking with People, producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave some details on Brad Pitt’s dedication to the Formula One movie, saying, “He trained for four or five months. He’s an amazing driver. In fact, some of the F1 drivers said he’s a natural athlete. He really is. He’s amazing in that car.” When asked just how fast he got his car up to, Bruckheimer cheekily said, “I can’t tell you. The insurance company will kill me.” Notably, such cars can get to at least 220 mph.

Brad Pitt previously expressed his excitement about the action in the yet-to-be-titled Formula One movie, saying, “Tell you what’s amazing about it, you’ll see the cameras come out all over the car, the shots you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen G forces like this, it’s really, really exciting.” This will be no surprise to most going into the movie, as it is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick featured some of the most thrilling aerial scenes in movie history. With that star wattage and talent behind the camera, consider this one of the most highly-anticipated rides on the docket.

As for plot details on this Formula One movie, Pitt outlined it as such: “I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They’re the last place team, they’re 21, 22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure.” These hijinks have cost a reported $300 million; while that budget hasn’t officially been confirmed, if it holds, that would make it one of the most expensive movies ever made.

Are you looking forward to Joseph Kosinski and Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One movie? What do you expect from that pairing?