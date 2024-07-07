F1: Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie gets a first trailer

One of the most anticipated movies for 2025 is undoubtedly the big-budget Formula One drama produced by Apple. Brad Pitt stars in what everyone involved no doubt hopes will become the definitive F1 movie, with it seemingly cut from the same cloth as classics like John Frankenheimer’s Grand Prix or the Steve McQueen passion project, Le Mans. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing, with none other than Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

Yet, despite the high pedigree, very little has been revealed about the production – until now that is, with new distributor Warner Bros finally unveiling the movie’s first teaser trailer, which gives us a taste of the authentic F1 action (the movie is also titled – fittingly enough – F1) while Queen’s “We Will Rock You” fills the soundtrack. Set for a June 25, 2025 the F1 trailer made its debut during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix this weekend, where Pitt and the movie’s team were actually present doing some filming. Here’s the poster:

Notably, the film was produced in collaboration with F1, with them filming at actual races, allowing them to make what everyone no doubt hopes will be one of the most immersive racing movies ever. It’s also getting an IMAX release. Here’s the studio’s official synopsis and full reveal of the stacked supporting cast:

From Apple Original Films, “F1” stars Academy Award winner Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies, Emmy Award nominee Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment; and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

Are you looking forward to F1? Let us know in the comments!