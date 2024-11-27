Don Cheadle is a jazz-playing killer in Canyon, from the writer of John Wick

Don Cheadle is set to play the title role, a jazz-playing killer, in the crime thriller Canyon, from the writer of John Wick

War Machine himself, Don Cheadle, is set to star in the crime thriller Canyon for Alcon Entertainment, taking on the role of a jazz-playing killer. Deadline reports that veteran music video director Colin Tilley, who made his feature directorial debut with Halsey’s concept horror film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, will be taking of the helm of Canyon, working from a screenplay by John Wick and Nobody writer Derek Kolstad.

The story Kolstad has crafted for this one takes place over the course of one scorching night. Canyon — a part-time jazz musician and full-time killer — finds himself the unlikely protector of a young siren pulled into a turf war between feuding crime families. When you mix crime, murder, and jazz, I immediately think of the 1992 John Woo classic Hard Boiled – which would be a great film for the makers of this movie to draw inspiration from.

Kolstad is producing the film with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and Jeremy Stein, as well as Cheadle and Karyn Smith-Forge, who are producing through their company This Radicle Act.

Tilley has directed music videos for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Zendaya, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Enrique Iglesias, 50 Cent, Tyga, Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo, Diddy, Usher, Rita Ora, Megan Thee Stallion, Busta Rhymes, Machine Gun Kelly, and others. In addition to writing the first John Wick and Nobody, Kolstad has also written John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Kevin Hart / John Travolta action comedy Die Hart, and the upcoming films Nobody 2 and Normal, among other things.

A Best Actor Oscar nominee for his performance in Hotel Rwanda, Don Cheadle has over 100 screen acting credits to his name and his career stretches back 40 years. Among his many notable credits are roles in Devil in a Blue Dress, Boogie Nights, Out of Sight, The Rat Pack, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, and The Wonder Years. He has played the role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine (and sometimes an alien in disguise as Rhodey), in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, and Secret Invasion.

Are you interested in seeing Don Cheadle play jazz and kill people in Canyon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.