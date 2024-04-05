Carla Gugino says she was logistically 10 years too young for her role in Spy Kids

Carla Gugino has been able to sustain a lengthy career with a wide array of projects. From her early days, she made a mark co-starring with Pauly Shore in Son-In-Law and continued with indies such as Electra Luxx and Women in Trouble. Over her forty years on screen, starting way back in an episode of Webster when she was 17, Carla Gugino was able to bring an ability to play comedy, drama, sci-fi, and action with equal measure. She starred in sitcoms like when she acted opposite Michael J. Fox on Spin City. Recently, she’s been able to parlay a collaboration with Mike Flanagan on projects like The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, as well as her recent turn in The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix.

In 2001, Gugino would star as a spy mom in the Robert Rodriguez family film Spy Kids. According to Variety, Gugino reflected on the role while on BuzzFeed and said that when she took the part, she was in her late twenties, which did not logistically add up with her character. Gugino explained, “It is so funny because I was 27. It was a really beautiful kind of double-edged sword because I love that movie so much. And the whole experience was incredible, and the movies continue.” She continued,

I love Ingrid Cortes. But it was funny because I was 10 years, at least, too young for the role because I was a spy for 10 years and then somehow had children who were like 9 and 11. So it was physically totally impossible.”