Chief of Station: Aaron Eckhart is pulled into the espionage underworld in trailer for spy thriller

Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Chief of Station, a spy thriller starring Aaron Eckhart as a former CIA Station Chief who is forced back into the espionage underworld after learning that the untimely death of his wife was not accidental. Teaming up with a former adversary, he seeks to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew,

In addition to Eckhart, Chief of Station also stars Alex Pettyfer, Olga Kurylenko, Nick Moran, Chris Petrovski, Daniel Bernhardt, James Faulkner, Laetitia Eido, Isobel Wood, and Nina Bergman. The movie was directed by Jesse V. Johnson, written by George Mahaffey, and produced by Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions and Matthew Shreder for Concourse Media.

In a statement, Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi said: “ After our recent success working with Aaron on our release of The Bricklayer, we’re looking forward to bringing another must-see film to action fans looking for their next adrenaline hit. And Chief of Station certainly delivers it. “

Aaron Eckhart was recently seen in The Bricklayer, an action thriller directed by none other than Renny Harlin. Our own Chris Bumbray thought the film was a lot of fun and offered Eckhart one of his best action roles to date “ The Bricklayer’s premise isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but what makes it good is the cast and the fact that they’ve got one of the most underrated action directors of all time at the helm, Renny Harlin, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ This feels like his biggest movie in a while, loaded with action setpieces and beautifully shot on location in Greece. One thing you can always be sure of with a Harlin movie is that it’ll look good, and the director, along with his DP Matti Eerikäinen, has made a movie that eschews the current trend of making everything dark. It’s bright and pleasant to look at, and you can see what’s happening in the action scenes. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Chief of Station: “ A former CIA European Station Chief, Ben’s world comes crumbling down after his wife, a former operative, dies in a terrible accident. But after receiving cryptic information that his wife’s death might not have been an accident, Ben heads back into the shadowy underworld of Eastern Europe, teaming up with a former adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew about his wife and the Agency he worked at for more than 20 years. ” The film will be released in select theaters and on demand on May 3rd.

What did you think of the Chief of Station trailer?